After the announcement in September of the Group’s carbon neutrality as part of a sustainability process undertaken for some years now, Piquadro receives an important acknowledgment certifying its commitment to the environment and to society.

Standard Ethics, a rating agency known in the world of “sustainable finance” and ESG studies for promoting standard principles of sustainability and governance from the European Union, the OECD and the United Nations, has assigned the Piquadro Group the Corporate Standard Ethics Rating (SER) “EE-” indicating adequate compliance with sustainability standards.

The note from Standard Ethics underlines that the Group “has strategically aligned its actions in the field of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) with voluntary international sustainability objectives and strategies promoted by the UN, OECD and EU. It proceeded to build an adequate governance and ESG risk management system that can be implemented over time. The Group’s non-financial reporting is in line with international standards and best practices. Various certifications and sustainability policies, both in environmental and social matters, are already active. A medium and long-term Sustainability plan is being prepared. The long-term vision is positive”.