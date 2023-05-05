Home » Recycling, old mattresses come back to life thanks to an Apulian startup
Recycling, old mattresses come back to life thanks to an Apulian startup

by admin
Recycling, old mattresses come back to life thanks to an Apulian startup

A unique and innovative circular economy project is born in Puglia

Innovation and the recycling of bulky products and processing residues of the production of pillows and mattresses in polyurethane come back to life thanks to the idea of Green Polyols, an innovative start-up, based in Ostuni (Brindisi). It is a unique circular economy plant in Italy born from the collaboration between Pugliacon le start up Green Polyols, New Wind e MecProd, and the Venetowith the research group of the professor Michele Modesti of the Industrial Engineering Department of the University of Padua.

For the professor, it is “an innovative project unique in Italy“, which “has produced surprising results”. Thanks to this cutting-edge technology – at national and European level – funded by the Puglia Region, the processing residues are recycled. So instead of ending up in landfills or being burned in incinerators they come returned to the liquid stage in the form of polyols. Subsequently, the polyols obtained are transformed into polyurethane and then into mattresses, pillows or other products for personal well-being. From being a cost they therefore become a new resource for the company and guarantee the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

