Renzi-Calenda on the bench: the move. Gelmini, Bonetti or Marattin new leader

Renzi-Calenda, the two roosters in the chicken coop. The extreme attempt

The story Third Pole continue to hold court. Established that Renzi e calendar now they can’t stand each other anymore, to try to save the project one thinks of a “third leader”. To admit it – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is the same former prime minister and head of Italy alive. “The future of the Third Pole? The truth is that i two roosters in the chicken coop they should make a step back“. Now crazy voices say that the former prime minister would think of Mara Carfagna as leader of the liberal-democratic party that may never see the light. But in reality Renzi never did that name. Iv’s number one idea, if anything, is to let in bench the two most cumbersome presences, that is, his and Calenda’s. For the leadership the names can be others: Gelmini, Bonetti or Marattin.

I bridges of both parties – continues the Corriere – are trying to find one way out. Even if it is enough to talk to the two contenders to understand that it will not be a thing quick. calendar – who spent the weekend in Assisi – for now is attested on the line: «We have did well to disengage because otherwise they would cheat us». Renzi, on the other hand, chatting on Sunday afternoon with some IV parliamentarian, retraced the steps that led to the divorce: «Three, four times Carlo tried to to smash All. First on the symbol that had to have his name otherwise nothing would be done and I said yes, then after Regionals Of Lombardy e Lazio he wanted to break up again”.

