Named after suicide pilots in World War II: Restaurant at Zurich Airport sells “Kamikaze Burger” In the Circle complex at the state airport, a well-known restaurant company is irritating with the naming of the menu.

Notice at the restaurant entrance: “The Black Kamikaze Burger” from the SV Group. Bild: when

The recipe should sound promising for some meat lovers: chicken burger, black sesame bun, Japanese wasabi mayonnaise, teriyaki pickles, spinach and french fries. This menu was recently served at the SV Group’s Bellevue restaurant in Zurich Airport’s Circle complex. However, the name of the dish is irritating: “The Black Kamikaze Burger”.