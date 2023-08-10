Reversal on expensive flights: the EU and the airlines put Urso in a corner

ROME – The government of good intentions, the government of second thoughts. On levies from banks, on petrol stations, then on taxis, now on expensive flights, the executive is putting solutions into play. But immediately after average, it moves back, repositions itself.

It happens, punctually, even for planes. Not even the time to launch the decree that aims to curb travel fares on Monday, and immediately the minister Adolfo Urso (Enterprises) opens to an “improvement” of the text.

When the decree is converted into law, the center-right majority will be able to correct, even rewrite its three key rules.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

