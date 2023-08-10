Home » Reversal on expensive flights: the EU and the airlines put Urso in a corner
Business

Reversal on expensive flights: the EU and the airlines put Urso in a corner

by admin
Reversal on expensive flights: the EU and the airlines put Urso in a corner

ROME – The government of good intentions, the government of second thoughts. On levies from banks, on petrol stations, then on taxis, now on expensive flights, the executive is putting solutions into play. But immediately after average, it moves back, repositions itself.

It happens, punctually, even for planes. Not even the time to launch the decree that aims to curb travel fares on Monday, and immediately the minister Adolfo Urso (Enterprises) opens to an “improvement” of the text.

When the decree is converted into law, the center-right majority will be able to correct, even rewrite its three key rules.

See also  Covid investigation, Conte and Speranza: "Serene in front of the country". The reactions

You may also like

Petroleum: The silent comeback of the petroleum giant

The De Angelis case embarrasses Meloni and affects...

Gold Prices Hit Lowest in Nearly a Month...

Nigeria – Special summit of Ecowas countries on...

Swiss Re, 120 billion losses in six months....

Seventh and Eighth Phases of Savings Government Bonds...

Fewer and fewer pigs – meat production in...

Biden’s Big Brother and Facebook: how the US...

US weekly oil inventories above expectations

Beijing’s State-Owned Economy Shows Strong Recovery and Growth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy