Rude after the protests at Maxxi: “No resignation or apology. It was light hearted”

Morgan and Vittorio Sgarbi at Maxxi 010723

Sgarbi after Maxxi: “Resignation and apologies? But we’re not joking. Mine was just light hearted”

He doesn’t think about it at all, Vittorio Sgarbibacktracking after the Maxxi show.

“What if I resign? But we’re not joking. In fact, I vindicate everything I’ve done and said. If I had to accept the blackmail of some Maxxi employees, we’d be fresh”. So at Corriere della Sera the Undersecretary for Culture commented on the controversy surrounding the event in which he was the protagonist.

READ ALSO: Swearing, swearing and shows at Maxxi. She calls him a stranger: “Who the fuck are you? Dickhead”

“How come they come out 10 days later? This evening took place 10 days ago: I was simply answering some questions from Morgan, who was leading the evening. Since Giuli is right-wing, these radical chic gentlemen took advantage of it to exploit this story”. Compared to the bad words pronounced, Sgarbi doesn’t apologize: “It was a show. There was lightheartedness. So let’s also censor Mozart, Lorenzo Da Ponte, Lucio Battisti, Franco Califano… Even some of their works are full of sexual references and more”.

With respect to the calls for resignation by the opposition “I read about Calenda. Why isn’t his politics pornography? First he made an agreement with the Democratic Party giving himself kisses and hugs with Letta. Then he went to Renzi, from whom he was later repudiated. Then who do I have to apologize to?? With Bonelli? The one who supports the devastation of Italy with all these c… of cursed wind turbines. And there’s also the Democratic Party: fuck… they too “. Sgarbi then recounts when at the Mart in Rovereto “the employees wrote a letter of protest, because I had expressed myself in strong tones about Covid: I had been vaccinated, but I claimed that the measures were unjustly restrictive. This is cancel culture. Anyone who disputes the my words is an ignoramus”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

