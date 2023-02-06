Listen to the audio version of the article

“It is an edition that promises very well, we can say that we already believe today that we will surpass last year’s result”, commented the CEO of Rai Pubblicità Gian Paolo Tagliavia. «Thanks to various factors: the confirmation of Amadeus who enjoys great credibility and above all the time factor. We were able to work on the Festival for 12 months, a non-trivial detail when we talk about such a complex event. Then we went beyond the concept of sponsorship in favor of that of partnership. We don’t have investor companies, we have partners who offer content». For Stefano Coletta of Rai Entertainment «the partnership with Rai Pubblicità also contributes enormously to the editorial offer of the Festival. Brand integration is fundamental in our working method».

The 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival is at the starting blocks, the fourth in a row under the artistic direction of Amadeus. The first appointment is, as usual, the press conference at 11.30 on Monday in which, in addition to the artistic director, the entire Festival working group and the entertainment director of Rai 1 Stefano Coletta will participate. Immediately before that there is the Rai Pubblicità press conference, represented by CEO Gian Paolo Tagliavia, with the official sponsors of the edition: Eni Plenitude, Generali, Suzuki, Costa Crociere, Dyson, VeraLab, Durex and Poltrone e Sofà. On the Suzuki stage in Piazza Colombo, on each evening of the Festival, Piero Pelù, Nek and Renga, the Lista Representative, Annalisa and Achille Lauro will perform in connection with Ariston. Eni Plenitude has re-arranged the completely organic green carpet with grass and flowers which, once the festival is over, will be reused in the city’s green areas. Costa brought the Costa Smeraldo ship off the coast of Sanremo, stage on the sea of ​​the Festival with Salmo, Fedez, Takagi and Ketra and Guè who will also connect with the Ariston.