The EU Commission was hoping for a glimmer of luck in favor of the abolition of inducements (the remuneration with which the companies that create financial products pay the distribution networks, retroceding part of the sums received from customers) from Thursday’s meeting at the Fisma (direction Directorate of Financial Stability and Financial Services of the European Commission). But as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, this opening did not take place, on the contrary, given the barrier raised by most of the States with respect to this solution, the meeting ended well in advance and not even all the questions posed to the audience (they were involved: states, industry, consumers) have been dealt with.

The issues on the table

The Commission had in fact prepared a set of four questions. Among other things, those present were asked if they agreed with the assessment that the current rules relating to the payment of incentives to intermediaries do not sufficiently mitigate potential conflicts of interest and damages for consumers. But then it was asked what was considered the most appropriate way to deal with this problem and whether a complete ban on incentives would be an appropriate remedy. However, the Commission also asked what could be the alternative measures to deal with the problem appropriately (for example greater disclosure) and what could be the necessary measures to accompany a possible ban, such as, for example, those aimed at guaranteeing the availability consultancy (for example, introducing the concept of “simple consultancy” or rules for personal consultancy).

So a very complex set of questions, but after the first round, in which only the first questions were discussed, the meeting was closed, with the “promise” that a reflection on the contributions received would be made. A stop that has been interpreted by many as a sign of difficulty on the part of the EU offices.

State positions

As for the positions expressed, according to Il Sole 24 Ore, the following spoke out against the ban: Germany, Italy, Austria, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Belgium, Slovenia, Cyprus, Latvia and France. “Oriented” against the ban: Spain, Estonia, Greece, Latvia and Malta. Only Finland was inclined in favor of the ban and explicitly in favor of the Netherlands alone, which is also the only European state that has already chosen this path by law (the United Kingdom had also done so, which as we know, however, has left the EU). All other states either did not intervene or declared themselves neutral.

The next steps

Now it will be up to the Commission offices to draw conclusions and find a solution to this situation which objectively seems to have gotten stuck. After the white-hot confrontation it seems more difficult to imagine an outright abolition of relegations. If in the end the road proves to be impracticable, the commission could use the other two levers it has at its disposal: raise the bar of the services that justify the payment of the retrocession (as has already been done on the occasion of both Mifid and Mifid2) and give a decisive turn on cost transparency. Precisely on transparency, which is actually already foreseen, the previous regulations have shown the rope.