Net inflows reduced by a third compared to the previous year’s records, but the worsening of the asset mix is the greatest unknown factor. And analysts are divided on the prospects of stocks listed on Piazza Affari
by Maximilian Cellino
It was a December decidedly above expectations for the inflows of the main companies of the Italian savings industry, perhaps also thanks to the signs of recovery on the financial markets. However, the late awakening was not enough to make us forget an inevitably complex 2022 precisely because of the events that accompanied the performance of shares and bonds during the year. At first glance, the balance sheet appears disappointing, especially when compared to the…