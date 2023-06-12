Home » Scandicci judiciary school, the speaker: “Rude but at least there’s pussy”
Business

Scandicci judiciary school, the speaker: “Rude but at least there’s pussy”

by admin
Scandicci judiciary school, the speaker: “Rude but at least there’s pussy”

Scandicci judiciary school, sensational gaffe by the rapporteur Domenicucci. What happened

Yet another sexist slip which is incredible. This time, however, we are not on a circuit of Formula 1 connected on live TV, but in the prestigious training room of the Scandicci school for magistrates in Florence. The protagonist of the gaffe is the speaker Daniel DomenicucciReferendum at the Court of Justice of Luxembourgcalled to entertain remotely i young trainees on preliminary rulings before the Court of Justice.

Everything was going smoothly until the speaker gave a voice to his intimate thoughtrather out of place. “They are very rude but at least there is some good pussy”. During the lesson, not particularly stimulating, the speaker was in fact connected to your email from your PC connected in the classroom. And betrayed by the technology on the screen appeared ithe sexist comment in large letters, in response to a letter from a colleague.

READ ALSO: F1, sexist jokes from Sky commentators: Masolin dampens the tension. Storm

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tim, Rossi and Gubitosi confirmed as president and CEO

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy