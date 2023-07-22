Seven Major US AI Companies Pledge to Add Watermarks to AI-Generated Content, Responding to White House Call for Responsible Innovation

Seven major AI companies in the United States have made a voluntary agreement with the White House to add watermarks to AI-generated content. This move comes as a response to the potential risks and security concerns associated with artificial intelligence.

US President Biden met with the heads of Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI on July 21 to discuss the responsible development of artificial intelligence. While acknowledging the immense opportunities that AI brings, Biden also emphasized the need to address the risks it poses to society, the economy, and national security.

The Washington Post sees this agreement as a significant step taken by the US government to tackle the security concerns surrounding artificial intelligence. Although the commitments made by the companies lack specific timelines, it highlights the urgency for AI regulation.

According to the White House’s disclosure, the seven companies pledged to conduct internal and external security tests on their AI systems before releasing them. They have also agreed to involve independent third-party experts to evaluate their technology. Additionally, the companies have committed to sharing information on managing AI risks with industry, government, and academia.

In an effort to protect users, the companies have agreed to implement a new watermarking system on AI-generated content. This system will enable users to distinguish between AI-generated and human-created content, reducing the risk of fraud and misleading information.

President Biden stated that he will continue to take executive measures in the coming weeks to promote responsible innovation in the United States.

The implementation of these measures demonstrates a proactive approach by both the US government and major AI companies in addressing the potential risks associated with AI. By committing to responsible development and implementing safeguards, the aim is to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence while minimizing its negative impact on society.