Shanghai Pudong Development Bank accelerates the handling of personal pension business to help build a pension security systemFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Yang Shuo) A few days ago, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank officially opened its personal pension business. The bank’s Shanghai Jinshan Sub-branch successfully handled the business for the citizen Mr. Chen immediately. Through this account, customers can experience intelligent pension wealth planning services through the personal pension products selected by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, and through medium and long-term stable investment, they can better meet the needs of multi-faceted and full-life cycle investment and financial management.

In recent years, with the acceleration of the aging of the social population, improving the basic pension insurance and developing a multi-level and multi-pillar pension insurance system have become the focus of current social attention. In the early stage, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission officially issued the “Interim Measures for the Administration of Personal Pension Business of Commercial Banks and Wealth Management Companies”, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank quickly completed the construction of the personal pension system and platform. One of the commercial banks offering personal pension business. The bank always fulfills the original mission of “finance for the people”, supports the national strategy with practical actions, and serves the people’s livelihood needs of “care for the elderly”.

On the same day, Mr. Chen, a citizen, came to the business hall of Jinshan Sub-branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to inquire about the newly launched personal pension business with the idea of ​​trying it out and getting to know it first. Considering that Mr. Chen will not retire until more than ten years ago, the bank staff introduced to him in detail the advantages of personal pension business such as enjoying preferential tax policies, investing in purchasing pension products, and increasing the pension replacement rate. Knowing that applying for a personal pension account can help him achieve investment, pension, and money saving, Mr. Chen immediately decided to open a personal pension account. After showing his ID card on the counter, the bank staff skillfully and quickly completed the opening of a personal pension account for Mr. Chen, and guided him to complete the account binding through mobile banking.

Over the years, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank has been deeply involved in the pension financial business, and has advantages in corporate annuity and occupational annuity. Relying on the advantages of digitalization, the bank launched a comprehensive pension financial service platform to integrate financial services into the elderly service scene and build a new ecology of pension services. The “Pension Area” launched in the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank APP can provide individual customers with one-stop services such as corporate annuities, personal pensions, medical insurance and pension planning, as well as supporting services such as pension calculations, elderly communities, elderly classrooms, and health information. Popularize pension financial knowledge and help investors establish a scientific and rational concept of pension investment. In addition, the bank’s comprehensive outlets in the Shanghai area have now opened caring windows for elderly customers and green service channels.

As one of the first domestic banking institutions approved to handle personal pension business, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank will actively fulfill its social responsibilities, give full play to the advantages of online and offline channels, and provide citizens with convenient personal pension account opening, deposit, collection and tax delivery. Deferred deduction certificate query, printing and other services help users maintain and increase the value of their wealth, and truly realize the care and happiness of old age.