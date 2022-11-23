Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 100 registered companies from more than 20 different provinces of Italy and over 200 business to business appointments scheduled during the day. The project opens with these numbers on Thursday 24 November B2b Sea La Spezia at the center of the Blue Economy, organized by Cna La Spezia and Confindustria La Spezia, with the support of the Cciaa Riviere di Liguria; and with the sponsorship of Miglio Blu – La Spezia for the Nautical industrythe Municipality of La Spezia, the Liguria Region and the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea.

The objective of the event is to promote knowledge between companies, facilitate the entry of SMEs into new markets, give space and centrality to networking. The idea is to create opportunities for direct comparison between companies, both to respond to the needs of customers in one of the most representative product sectors of the area, the sea economy, and to encourage the growth process of micro and small businesses in the supply chain .

Incontri business to business

Through B2b meetings, set up with the matching system, each company can meet other companies to expand mutual commercial contacts, start collaborations and synergies. Furthermore, in the cruise terminal of La Spezia, where the event takes place, technical seminars were organized and various thematic corners of potential interest for the participants were set up.

“The objective that Confindustria La Spezia proposes with this initiative – says Mario Gerini, president of the association – is to implement and consolidate the entire blue economy chain and, in particular, the nautical shipbuilding sector, an excellence of our territory” .

I grandi player

The project, he continues, «is ambitious, but immediately found the appreciation and sharing of the major players in the sector, such as Fincantieri, Sanlorenzo, Baglietto, Italian Sea Group, Ferretti, together with Intermarine and La Spezia Container Terminal, all participating to the B2b Mare La Spezia initiative».