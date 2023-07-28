Home » Shopify founder replaces employees with AI
Business

Shopify founder replaces employees with AI

by admin
Shopify founder replaces employees with AI

Fully relies on AI – also to replace parts of the stumbling support team: the German Shopify founder Tobi Lütke. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

The step came almost by announcement. In a statement on the company’s layoffs in May this year, in which 20 percent of the workforce had to go, Shopify boss Tobi Lütke wrote that the tech industry was now “at the beginning of the AI ​​era”. In addition, “Shopify has the privilege of being one of the companies that have the best chance of using AI to help our customers,” Lütke wrote.

Shopify has launched a beta of an AI-driven assistant for its Help Center, the website where merchants can get answers to questions about running their business. The tool takes over some of the tasks that have traditionally been handled by Shopify customer support staff.

read too

Shopify is laying off 20 percent of its team – employees in Germany also have to go

Yellow Alert

See also  Vacation: These are Europe's 5 largest tourist strongholds

You may also like

African press review: the president of Ecowas visits...

What Israel’s economy thinks about the controversial judicial...

Hangzhou Guarantee Group’s Efforts in Supporting Specialized and...

Gelsomina Verde, killed by the Camorra: the two...

The ECB is raising interest rates for the...

Texas Lottery Creates Millionaires in the Lone Star...

Piazza Affari did well (+2.1%) and EU stock...

The RMB Exchange Rate Stabilizes and Rebounds, while...

Tips for workplace and health in the home...

VW to invest $700 million in Xpeng for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy