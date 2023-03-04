The new hair frontier

“Many customers are learning to maintain their own skin patch on their own”: Riccardo Lodoli, founder of Hair Again, tells the new hair frontier. Baldness is no longer a problem for many men. Lodoli, a true Roman and entrepreneur, has for some years reached a great goal with his entrepreneurial activity: about 600 customers a year and over 3000 visitors for various services (maintenance, shampoo, cutting). “Today, however, we offer our customers an extra service: our academy.

In practice, our customers can be supported by one of our professionals to learn how to manage the skin patch independently. And then there’s also the online video course. All free. In this way the customer saves money and becomes more and more familiar with his new hair”, says Lodoli. “Obviously for those who prefer to come to us there is always the possibility of using many services”, she concludes.

Watch Riccardo Lodoli’s demonstration video

