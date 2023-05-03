Home » Stellantis continues to grow in 2023, +14% revenues and +7% car deliveries
Business

Stellantis continues to grow in 2023, +14% revenues and +7% car deliveries

by admin
Stellantis continues to grow in 2023, +14% revenues and +7% car deliveries

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Revenues in the first quarter of 2023 above expectations for Stellantis and confirmation of the guidance for the full year. In the first three months, the automotive group recorded revenue growth of 14% to 47.2 billion euros, mainly thanks to the increase in deliveries and prices. Consolidated shipments increased by 7% to 1.476 million units. FactSet consensus expectations for revenues were +11% to 45.889 billion and +9% for deliveries to 1.495 million. During the same period, combined deliveries (including jv) increased 8% to 1.538 million units. Overall BEV auto deliveries increased 22% in the quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

2023 guidance and market forecasts confirmed

Even if the “macro situation is complex, we confirm the guidance for 2023” which foresees a “dougle-digit” growth in the margin on adjusted operating profit and a positive industrial free cash flow. This was stated by Richard Palmer, financial director of Stellantis, presenting the automotive group’s first quarter accounts. Stellantis also confirmed the forecasts on the trend of the global car market for 2023: for North America the expectation is +5%, as for Wider Europe, the Middle East and Africa area and the India and Asia-Pacific area. For South America the expectation is +3% and for China +2%.

CFO Palmer: “I’m leaving the group in good shape”

For Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer, today is the last presentation in his role at Stellantis. The group announced its exit by mid-year, after 20 years spent first at Fiat and then at FCA, before merging with PSA. “I have nothing in particular to say. Individual choices have been made. I’ve been here 20 years, I think that’s a reasonable amount of time to go elsewhere. The company is in good shape and I believe the timing is right,” he told reporters, explaining that “2023 is off to a good start for Stellantis, maintaining the momentum of an excellent 2022 and recording robust deliveries and net revenues across all segments.”

See also  Don't turn on the Apple Watch Ultra

In 2023 9 new 100% electric car launches

With the presentation of the results, the automotive group confirmed the launch of 9 new 100% electric models by the end of 2023 and by the end of 2024 the total BEV car offer will reach 47. As of March 31, 2023, the total stocks of new cars reached 1.302 million units “reflecting a return to normal stock levels,” Palmer explained, including 384,000 units of the group’s cars. As regards the dividend of 1.34 euros approved by the shareholders’ meeting, it will be paid on May 4 to the shareholders. Finally, the first tranche of 500 million euros of the 1.5 billion buyback program should be completed by June 2023.

Find out more

Revenue growth in all geographic areas

Looking at the results of the various geographical areas, in North America deliveries rose by 6% to 509,000 units and revenues by 10% to 22.772 billion euros. In the Wider Europe area, deliveries increased by 6% to 657 thousand units, and revenues by 10% to 16.106 billion euros. In the Middle East and Africa area, consolidated deliveries increased by 24% to 83 thousand units, with revenues growing by 55% to 2.166 billion. In South America, deliveries increased 10% to 191,000 units with revenues up 20% to €3.523 billion. Finally, in the China, India and Asia Pacific area, consolidated deliveries increased by 4% to 28 thousand units, with revenues growing by 5% to 981 million euros.

You may also like

ILLA: agreement with Bialetti for the acquisition of...

NYMEX crude oil fell below $73.93 provider FX678

After pandemic low – Swiss continues to climb...

Porsche increases earnings and sales by 25 percent...

Enel-Ferrari agreement for a renewable energy community

The Federal Reserve held an interest rate meeting...

$100 million from China as a lifeline for...

Pnrr, EU still working on the third installment

EU wants to support ammunition production with one...

ILLA acquista da Bialetti le potole Aeternum

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy