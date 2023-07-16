Home » Stock exchanges, with the dollar down, emerging markets are flying
Business

Stock exchanges, with the dollar down, emerging markets are flying

by admin
Stock exchanges, with the dollar down, emerging markets are flying

Market analysis service

Next week focus on Netflix and Tesla quarterly reports

by Andrea Gennai

July 16, 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Stock markets still on the rise. In the last week, the Emerging Markets index leapt by 4.8% in the wake of Hong Kong. In terms of strength, emerging countries lag behind the US and Europe and have benefited from the sharp decline in the US dollar, the star of the worst week since November. The Nasdaq 100 is still very positive, up 3.5%. The Dax and the Ftse Mib recorded a progress of 3.2% and the S&P 500 of 2.4%. Next week on the macro focus front…

See also  The main funds continued to have a net inflow of 45 shares for more than 5 consecutive days_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Latest News Updates: July 13-16, 2023

Death, philosophy and irony: here is ‘A levella,...

Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Implements...

Stadler whips rail traffic around Mount Vesuvius into...

Death in Venice on a day of celebration...

Reservations become essential for French natural sites

The Popularity and Shortage of Large-Denomination Certificates of...

Oncologist arrested in Bari, the defense: “What bribes?...

Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on...

From Books to All: The Evolution of Amazon’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy