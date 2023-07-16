Stock exchanges, with the dollar down, emerging markets are flying

Next week focus on Netflix and Tesla quarterly reports



by Andrea Gennai

Listen to the audio version of the article

Stock markets still on the rise. In the last week, the Emerging Markets index leapt by 4.8% in the wake of Hong Kong. In terms of strength, emerging countries lag behind the US and Europe and have benefited from the sharp decline in the US dollar, the star of the worst week since November. The Nasdaq 100 is still very positive, up 3.5%. The Dax and the Ftse Mib recorded a progress of 3.2% and the S&P 500 of 2.4%. Next week on the macro focus front…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

