(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The disappointment of the quarterly results of Apple and Alphabet and the outlook provided by Amazon after numbers above expectations is undermining the confidence with which investors had exited the two days of central banks: after the brilliant performance of the last session in Europe and Wall Street, Chinese stock markets are subdued and the main stock indexes of the Old Continent are down. The FTSE MIB in Milan drops below 27,000 pointsas well as the CAC 40 in Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, the AEX in Amsterdam and the Ft in London.

This after a day that saw the ECB confirm new rate hikes and anticipate further ones for March. The impression, the commentators underline, is that the tug-of-war that has been going on for some time between the Eurotower and the markets is basically continuing: the latter do not fully believe in the bankers’ determination to carry out such an aggressive monetary policy and are actually seeing the “end of the tunnel” on rates.

The first proof, but on the American front, will already take place today with the traditional appointment on the first Friday of the month dedicated to labor market data. The US index will be preceded in Europe by January’s final PMIs for France, Germany, the Eurozone and Great Britain, as well as December’s French industrial production. Also in the United States, the January composite ISM non-manufacturing index will be released in the afternoon.

Assiom Forex survey: optimism returns among traders

The surprising resilience shown by the Italian economy, certified by the latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund, and the comforting signs of a decisive slowdown in inflation, give new impetus to the optimism of financial market operators regarding the prospects for the next six months. This is what emerges from the January survey conducted by Assiom Forex among its associates in collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor. Compared to the December survey, the percentage of those expecting increases in the coming months has in fact risen from 44% to 46% with 5% expecting double-digit gains. On the other hand, those expecting reductions from 22% to 16%, which for 5% (from 12% a month ago) could be higher than 10%. Consequently, the percentage of those expecting stable markets rises to 38% from 34% in a month, a definition that contemplates variations of up to 3% in both directions.

Eyes on Tim and banks with Intesa accounts, St looks to Apple

In Milan, attention continues to focus on Telecom Italia: the board of directors, which has begun to examine the non-binding offer for the infrastructural network arrived from Kkr, will continue the analysis in the meeting of February 24 and in the meantime awaits other alternative proposals to arrive. Waiting for the results of Intesa Sanpaolo in the banking sector and for the reaction of Stmicroelectronics (Apple supplier) to the indications coming from Cupertino. Pirelli & C stands out which, according to operators, benefits from a positive recommendation from a broker, and managed savings after the results triggered by the prospect that the ECB will not continue the monetary tightening beyond the spring. Male Moncler in luxury and utilities. Also in the spotlight are two stocks that had performed heavily on the eve: CNH Industrial, which fell from historic highs after the 2022 results and the announcement of the stock’s exit from Piazza Affari, which will remain listed only in New York, and Saras with Angelo Moratti , director and major shareholder together with the other members of his family, who specified that he did not have “any disengagement strategy”.

Spread remains below 190 points, yield rises to 3.97%

The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP rises after the effect of the decisions of the ECB and the words of the president Christine Lagarde on the rise in rates that had caused its collapse. On the secondary Mts of government bonds, the new ten-year Italian benchmark (Isin IT0005518128) scores 186 points from 183 at the previous closing. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond leaps to 3.97% from 3.89% on the previous day.

Euro remains at 1.09 dollars, stable oil and natural gas

On the currency market, the euro remains at 1.090 dollars, a level to which it fell yesterday after the announcements of the ECB: the European central bank raised rates by 50 basis points and confirmed the same intervention for March but will look at the evolution in the following months of inflation to evaluate new moves. Stable oil with April Brent at 82 dollars a barrel and April Wti at 76 dollars a barrel. Gas up 0.4% to 57 euros per megawatt hour.