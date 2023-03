KThere is no area of ​​life that will be spared from the disruption caused by artificial intelligence. Bank of America, for example, expects $15.7 trillion in volume to be moved by AI by 2030. This creates a gigantic value chain, which in turn raises the question of who will be among the big beneficiaries.

These should already be apparent today, after all, the year 2030 is not that far away. A targeted investment in the megatrend of artificial intelligence therefore already seems promising.