ROMA – The stop came from the General State Accounting Office: the measure is too onerous. For this reason, the government has decided to trash it the hypothesis of lengtheningfrom 4 to 10 years, the period to recover the Superbonus deduction. An option that was designed to meet the low-income taxpayers, who have not transferred the credit: given the amount of the work, many do not have the fiscal capacity necessary to collect the deductions; possibility that instead there would be if the recovery of the Irpef refund took place in ten years, instead of in four.