Costa Cruises and Trenitalia (FS Italiane Group) have announced that they have signed an agreement for the development of initiatives in favor of sustainable tourism mobility, in particular for the movement of passengers on cruise ships. The agreement provides for the study of integrated ship-train travel solutions, enhancing the territory and its characteristics. Costa Cruises and Trenitalia thus launch a strategic project for sustainable passenger transport, focused on some connections with the ports of destination of Costa Cruises ships, with the involvement also of national, regional and local institutions.

Among the initiatives that fall within the scope of the agreement, a note reads, there is also the study of local electric feeders that connect the port and the station, with the contribution of other companies of the “Polo Passeggeri” of the FS Italiane Group, and of “last tourist mile” railway connections from port to city to airport. Equal attention will be paid to the enhancement of historic trains, through the creation of dedicated excursions for cruise passengers, the creation of trains dedicated to Costa Cruises customers and the development of services to improve the connection with the train. The activities included in the protocol will be coordinated by a control room, with the task of facilitating the sharing of information, the identification of projects and their implementation.