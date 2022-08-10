News on August 9, it is reported that Cainiao has given a higher priority to home delivery, and the self-operated Cainiao direct delivery has been pushed to the front desk, becoming the main distribution force for home delivery. A recent change is, Among the Taobao logistics details, the original page showed that it was delivered by “Daniao”, but now it has been changed to “Rookie Direct (Daniao)”.

The official service account of Cainiao Direct Delivery also released information today, saying that from Daniao to Cainiao, the change in the word difference of logistics details is to bring you a better service experience.

The release information mentioned that Cainiao Direct Delivery has been accelerating the timeliness for the past two years. In most areas, consumers place an order on Tmall supermarket before 11 a.m., and it can be delivered to the door on the same day. Recently, Cainiao’s direct delivery has been upgraded to “next morning delivery”: in key cities, order before 12:00 in the morning, and it can be delivered before 12:00 noon.

Cainiao CEO Wan Lin recently stated publicly that home delivery is one of the most important things in 2022. Cainiao Direct Delivery, as Cainiao’s self-operated distribution, was built with high standards from the beginning, and has been undertaking door-to-door delivery in recent years. For example, consumers in more than 300 cities across the country will deliver heavy goods such as rice, noodles, grains, oils, drinks, and beverages to Tmall supermarkets, and they also promise to “compensate if they don’t.”

There are various ways of home delivery for Cainiao. In addition to the self-operated Cainiao direct delivery, the franchised Cainiao Station also cooperates with Tmall and Taobao to continue to provide door-to-door options at the end. Some Taobao merchants also have access to the service of providing consumers with home delivery options on the shopping order page, and STO Express, Cainiao Station, and Cainiao Direct Delivery will perform the contract.