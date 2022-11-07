Home Business Tax, + 10.9% of tax revenues in 9 months




In the period January-September 2022, tax revenues ascertained on the basis of the criterion of legal competence amounted to 378,845 million euros, an increase of 37,086 million euros compared to the same period of the previous year (+ 10.9%). This was announced by the Mef, explaining that the “significant increase in revenue” is mainly influenced by three factors: by the dragging of the positive effects on revenue that were determined starting from 2021, by the effects of the Relaunch and August decrees and by the effects of the increase of consumer prices which favored the growth of VAT revenue.

