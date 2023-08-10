Home » Terna, CEO Di Foggia calls Beccali: appointed new finance director
Terna, CEO Di Foggia calls Beccali: appointed new finance director

Terna, CEO Di Foggia calls Beccali: appointed new finance director

Terna, Beccali appointed as new CFO

Francis Beccali assumes the role of finance director of Terna. Currently responsible for finance of the company, the Board of Directors has appointed Beccali as director of administration, finance and control (Chief Financial Officer) of the group starting from 1 September. The company reveals it.

Born in Rome in 1973 and graduated in economics and commerce, Francis Beccali has a long experience in the Terna Group where he joined in 2011 with the role of finance manager. Previously, he worked in Bnp Paribas, in Bnl and in Cofiri, where he held positions of increasing responsibility.

In Terna he was also a board member of Montenegrin Electric Transmission System (Cges), the company that manages the electricity transmission grid of Montenegro.

