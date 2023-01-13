Home Business Terna: new historic record, in 2022 green light for over 2.5 billion euros of investments
Terna: new historic record, in 2022 green light for over 2.5 billion euros of investments

Terna: new historic record, in 2022 green light for over 2.5 billion euros of investments

Terna reaches a new historic record and in 2022 the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and the regional councilors authorized 29 interventions, for a total value of over 2.5 billion euros of investments, aimed at developing the national electricity grid .

After exceeding one billion euros in authorized investments in 2021 for the first time in history, as stated in a note, in 2022 the company led by Stefano Donnarumma recorded a new record, more than doubling the previous year’s figure and essentially tenfolding the value of 2020 (266 million euros).

The most important contribution to obtaining the result comes from the go-ahead for the eastern branch of the Tyrrhenian Link, the section of the submarine power line that will connect Campania and Sicily worth over 1.9 billion euros.

