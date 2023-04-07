Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla’s board of directors has decided to change its stock pledging policy ahead of its May 16 shareholder meeting. A cap of $3.5 billion (or 25% of the stock’s value) has been placed on the loans that CEO Elon Musk can offer as collateral with his stake. In a proxy statement filed Thursday, the automaker set out a policy that departs from previous documents. In the previous proxy statement…