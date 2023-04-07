Home Business Tesla caps lien on Musk stock JB Straubel returns to the board
Business

Tesla caps lien on Musk stock JB Straubel returns to the board

by admin
Tesla caps lien on Musk stock JB Straubel returns to the board

Tesla’s board of directors has decided to change its stock pledging policy ahead of its May 16 shareholder meeting. A cap of $3.5 billion (or 25% of the stock’s value) has been placed on the loans that CEO Elon Musk can offer as collateral with his stake. In a proxy statement filed Thursday, the automaker set out a policy that departs from previous documents. In the previous proxy statement…

See also  Pre-increment!Xinkaiyuan: It is estimated that the net profit in 2021 will be 240 million yuan to 260 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 438.42% to 483.29% _ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Fineco ETFs: Is It Worth Investing? How do...

Fake images in ads: Programmatic advertising helps scammers

Punish bullying of teachers. It was time. Good...

Bottomless pit: The uncertain future of the statutory...

Bank of Italy: in 2023 the world economy...

Internet provider withdraws platform from right-wing extremist magazine

“Will treat all UBS and CS employees fairly”

Ance-union protocol, crackdown on safety at Pnrr construction...

Short seller attack on “AI” share | The...

Costa Toscana debuts in Genoa, new itineraries and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy