Tesla’s 4680 battery was exposed to multiple problems and asked Chinese suppliers for help

On March 10th, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was looking to crack the code to make better and cheaper batteries, but at this critical moment, the company ran into trouble with the 4680 battery cell.

Informed sources said,Tesla is recruiting material suppliers in China and South Korea to help reduce the cost and increase the power of its 4680 battery cells.

Tesla has hired China‘s Ningbo Rongbai New Energy Technology Co. and Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. to help cut material costs, and the company is ramping up production of 4,680 battery cells in the United States. Details of these arrangements have never been previously reported.

At the same time, Tesla also signed an agreement with South Korean battery material manufacturer L&F Co to provide it with high-nickel cathodes to increase the energy density of its 4680 battery cells.

If Tesla can address battery performance and process issues and meet its ambitious production goals,Then the 4680 battery cell may end up being the key to Musk’s dream of producing 20 million cars a year by 2030.