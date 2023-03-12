Home Business Tesla’s 4680 battery was exposed to multiple problems and asked Chinese suppliers for help–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

Tesla’s 4680 battery was exposed to multiple problems and asked Chinese suppliers for help–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Tesla’s 4680 battery was exposed to multiple problems and asked Chinese suppliers for help–fast technology–technology changes the future

Tesla’s 4680 battery was exposed to multiple problems and asked Chinese suppliers for help

2023-03-10 15:45:44 Source: Fast Technology Author: Ruofeng Editor: Ruofeng Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

On March 10th, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was looking to crack the code to make better and cheaper batteries, but at this critical moment, the company ran into trouble with the 4680 battery cell.

Informed sources said,Tesla is recruiting material suppliers in China and South Korea to help reduce the cost and increase the power of its 4680 battery cells.

Tesla has hired China‘s Ningbo Rongbai New Energy Technology Co. and Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. to help cut material costs, and the company is ramping up production of 4,680 battery cells in the United States. Details of these arrangements have never been previously reported.

At the same time, Tesla also signed an agreement with South Korean battery material manufacturer L&F Co to provide it with high-nickel cathodes to increase the energy density of its 4680 battery cells.

If Tesla can address battery performance and process issues and meet its ambitious production goals,Then the 4680 battery cell may end up being the key to Musk’s dream of producing 20 million cars a year by 2030.

Tesla's 4680 battery was exposed to multiple problems and asked Chinese suppliers for help

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Couple demands 22 million Swiss francs

China, Li Qiang elected premier: he is a...

Käser from Muolen has developed yoghurt from lupins

‘Ndrangheta Emilia, Gasparri: “Pennisi’s papers on clan-Sx relations...

Army chief Amherd at a distance from the...

Pd, there is an agreement: Bonaccini president. Restless...

The new five-seat flagship Ideal L7 officially started...

Lucky spiral on March 11, 2023: With the...

Meloni sees Netanyahu: “Israel a friendly nation, we...

Earn money with the electric car: How it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy