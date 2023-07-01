Title: Revealing the 15 Most Expensive Private Jets Owned by Celebrities

Subtitle: From Russian oligarchs to Hollywood legends, behold the extravagant world of luxurious air travel.

It’s no secret that the rich and famous enjoy unparalleled luxury and status symbols in their lives. One such symbol that has captivated the world is the private jet. While A-list celebrities owning their own jets is not an uncommon sight, some have taken their love for opulence to a whole new level, investing hundreds of millions into their airborne marvels. As we approach 2022 and 2023, Simple Flying has compiled the ultimate list of the 15 most expensive private jet travelers, ranging from powerful sultans to tech billionaires and Hollywood legends.

Topping the list is Russian oligarch Alisher Umanov, worth an estimated $19.5 billion. Umanov proudly owns a magnificent Airbus A340-300, a long-range wide-body airliner. While its ex-factory cost stands at around $250 million, Umanov’s customized masterpiece is rumored to be valued at an astounding $400 million, making it possibly the largest private jet in Russia and even all of Europe.

Hot on Umanov’s heels is Chinese billionaire Joseph Lau, the former president of real estate developer Chinese Estates. Lau boasts a Boeing 747-8 VIP, which sits proudly in his garage and is worth an estimated $367 million. Lau’s choice of the wide-body airliner perfectly aligns with his refined and luxurious taste.

Known for his grandeur, the Sultan of Brunei secures the third spot on this extravagant list with his $230 million Boeing 747-430, aptly nicknamed the “Flying Palace.” The fourth position is secured by Roman Abramovich and his $170 million Boeing 757, while the ever-iconic Kim Kardashian places fifth with her custom $150 million Gulfstream G650ER, affectionately called “Kim Air.”

In a surprising inclusion, former President of the United States, Donald Trump, makes his presence felt with a Boeing 757 valued at $100 million. British billionaire Richard Branson and American television royalty Oprah Winfrey claim the seventh spot with their respective planes valued at $75 million each. Branson’s aircraft of choice is the elegant Dassault Falcon 50EX, while Winfrey prefers the luxurious Gulfstream GH50.

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani secures eighth place with his $73 million Boeing Business Jet 2, while the ninth spot is shared by four American businessmen: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, and Larry Page. Each of these industry titans owns a Gulfstream G650 ER aircraft valued at $70 million. Business magnate Bill Gates isn’t far behind with his $66 million Bombardier 8000, and rounding out the prestigious list is the legendary Jay-Z with his $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850.

The complete list of the 15 most expensive private jets owned by the rich and famous is as follows:

1. Alisher Umanov: Airbus A340-300, $400 million

2. Joseph Lau: Boeing 747-8 VIP, $367 million

3. Sultan of Brunei: Boeing 747-430, $230 million

4. Roman Abramovich: Boeing 757, $170 million

5. Kim Kardashian: Gulfstream G650ER, $150 million

6. Donald Trump: Boeing 757, $100 million

7. Richard Branson: Dassault Falcon 50EX, $75 million

8. Oprah Winfrey: Gulfstream GH50, $75 million

9. Mukesh Ambani: Boeing Business Jet 2, $73 million

10. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Larry Page: Gulfstream G650 ER, $70 million each

11. Bill Gates: Bombardier 8000, $66 million

12. Jay-Z: Bombardier Challenger 850, $40 million

These extravagant sky-high investments exhibit the boundless dreams and aspirations of the world‘s most powerful individuals. As we witness the unveiling of more expensive private jets, one can only wonder what the future holds for aviation’s most exclusive club.

