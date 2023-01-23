Financial Associated Press | New Consumer Daily News on January 23 (Researcher Liang Youyun), many viewers have discovered that the Spring Festival Gala of the Year of the Rabbit in 2023 lacks the “shake” red envelopes from major Internet companies, but there are more various high-end Liquor ads.

Whether it is oral broadcast hard broadcast placement, or the advertising patch in the middle of the program, includingKweichow MoutaiInside, many domestic mid-to-high-end liquor brands took turns to appear on the stage, vying to reflect the strong flavor of the New Year and incarnate the strongest “atmosphere group”.

In contrast, WeChat, Douyin, Kuaishou, Pinduoduo, Baidu and other major Internet companies quietly withdrew from the title sponsorship of the Spring Festival Gala and shrank back to their respective “main battlefields”. In 2023, although Kuaishou, Douyin, and WeChat have content and video cooperation with the Spring Festival Gala, they will no longer call out subsidies or rewards of 100 million yuan.

At present, only Kuaishou still emphasizes “dividing 2 billion”, but mainly through the distribution of the platform’s own traffic to stimulate the internal activity of users, and no longer pursue cross-platform innovation.

Liquor brands dominate the stage of the Spring Festival Gala

Although there are many brands during the performance, such as Hongqi New Energy, Wahaha, Arctic Ocean, Jitu Express, Anmuxi, etc., which attract the attention of the audience through oral broadcasts or product and LOGO reveals, but the most presence The most important ones are liquor brands.

According to statistics from the New Consumer Daily, in the 5-minute advertisement before the opening of the Spring Festival Gala, 7 of the 14 brands in total are liquor brands, including Kweichow Moutai, Shede Liquor, Xijiu, Fenjiu,Gujing tribute wineDream Blue,Wuliangye. As the opening of the Spring Festival Gala approached, there were even three consecutive broadcasts of liquor commercials.

During the CCTV live broadcast, the strong exposure became the object of ridicule by netizens. For example, Wuliangye’s pre-roll advertisement appeared at the bottom of the screen when the host announced the curtain. The conspicuous LOGO attracted the attention of many people, and some netizens even mistook the host’s name as “Wuliangye”.

Netizens ridicule

According to the New Consumer Daily, during the live broadcast of the Year of the Rabbit Spring Festival Gala, a total of 14 brands appeared, including 5 liquor brands, namely Wuliangye, Mengzhilan, Jinjiu, Gujing Gongjiu and Shedejiu. Although the number is not as dense as before the opening of the Spring Festival Gala, at least one liquor brand is included every time the host makes halftime announcements and sends blessings. This made the audience most impressed with baijiu after the whole performance.

Among them, Wuliangye became the exclusive partner of CCTV, and appeared in the host’s mouth broadcast advertisements 5 times. Not only the screen stickers but also a separate lucky draw event page to reveal the brand LOGO and products for Wuliangye.

Meng Zhilan, as an “old friend” of CCTV, has always appeared frequently before the news broadcast, and this year’s Spring Festival Gala even contracted all the New Year’s countdown reminders. Although there were no repeated oral broadcasts, Meng Zhilan appeared in the form of subtitles for a total of more than 5 times.

Although the outside world does not know the specific price of the annual Spring Festival Gala advertisements, taking Wuliangye, the only company that conducts lottery gifts as an example, the liquor products it gave out that night were worth hundreds of millions of yuan.

The strength of liquor brands is not only due to the absence of major Internet companies, but also because the holidays, mainly the Spring Festival, are always the best sales season for liquor brands. In order to “show your face” and earn enough presence in the Spring Festival Gala with the highest ratings in the country, you will not hesitate to spend money and get involved.

Some netizens commented that there are fewer industries with money and surplus food, and now it seems that only liquor is still alive and well. Some netizens speculated that liquor brands gathered in the Spring Festival Gala, perhaps to seize the Spring Festival market.

Some netizens predicted the trend of the liquor stock market after the festival. Some people are very optimistic, thinking that liquor should usher in a surge after the festival; but some netizens are very cautious. The gathering of so many brands may be due to the excessive pressure on performance and “holding together for warmth”.

In any case, the first wave of liquor sales during the Spring Festival has ended before the festival, and most companies have completed payment collection ahead of schedule, and their performance has been guaranteed. However, as the sales positioning of mid-to-high-end liquor brands is becoming more and more similar, and more brands want to squeeze into the mid-to-high-end track, the future competition will become more and more fierce.

Just before the Spring Festival, Zhenjiu Lidu, whose main business is Maotai-flavored liquor, also submitted a Hong Kong stock prospectus, planning to hit the listing. According to the data, in recent years, Zhenjiu Lidu has accumulated a certain amount of performance in the transformation of mid-to-high-end liquor brands.

In addition, Guotai Liquor, which is going public, sponsored the CCTV Network Spring Festival Gala before; Xijiu also has the idea of ​​going public, and has a sense of presence in the advertisements before the Spring Festival Gala this year.

Where did the big Internet companies go?

Since 2015, WeChat red envelopes have become an instant hit with the help of the Spring Festival Gala stage, and the annual Spring Festival Gala “shake” has become a must-have program interaction method. Alipay, Taobao, Douyin, Baidu, Kuaishou, Douyin, and JD.com have taken turns contracting the red envelope activities for the Spring Festival Gala for several years.

However, in the Spring Festival of 2023, most of the major Internet companies only cooperated in the rights to broadcast and watch replays, and some even stopped talking about the topic of the Spring Festival Gala. In terms of advertising placement, only the Tencent WeChat video account has obtained the exclusive right to live broadcast the Spring Festival Gala, and has conducted two oral broadcasts in the program.

From the perspective of grabbing red envelopes, currently only Kuaishou has launched the “Divide 2 Billion” Spring Festival red envelope activity, which specifically includes synthesizing rabbits, offering to the God of Wealth, pushing gold coins, collecting secondary cards, etc. By completing the activities, you can get different amounts of cash red envelopes. Alipay retained the Spring Festival activity of Jifuka to share 500 million yuan.

As for Douyin, it only sent blessings of “Warm Chinese New Year”; Baidu also wished everyone a “Good Luck Chinese New Year”; Taobao was the most direct, wishing everyone a “Happy Chinese New Year”; JD.com and Pinduoduo emphasized that they will not close during the Spring Festival.

The reason may be that in the past 2022, the peak of Internet traffic has become more and more obvious. The major platforms no longer have the previous high growth rate. Key words.

Among them, the most high-profile one is Tencent. Before Ma Huateng directly called the internal corruption problem “shocking”. Later, in the beginning of 2023, 48 employees with problems were dealt with seriously. In 2022, the employees who violated the “high-voltage line” were expelled. There are hundreds of people. In addition, in 2022, Tencent will reduce the daily benefits of employees, withdraw some offices, and shut down and remove many apps, as well as nearly 30 inefficient games.

Douyin’s adjustments are also very large. In 2022, Douyin will abolish its education business and game business, and news of layoffs has been reported frequently. On the other hand, it has expanded its overseas business and mainly promoted interest-based e-commerce to expand its source of income.

JD.com has gradually seen the expectation of continuing to turn losses into profits from overseas logistics, cost reduction and efficiency increase of some domestic e-commerce businesses, and strategic contraction.

Baidu focuses on the upgrading of core industries, invests in new tracks such as AI and Metaverse, and no longer pays close attention to attracting newcomers and advertising operations. At the same time, Baidu CEO Robin Li also mentioned at the end of 2022 that Baidu also has internal corruption problems in Tencent.

On the other hand, even if the sponsorship of the Spring Festival Gala is no longer strong, the performance of Internet platforms relying on the traffic of existing users is still very strong. Statistics show that in the 2023 Spring Festival Gala, the number of new media live broadcast users will reach 655 million, an increase of 47.7% compared to last year’s live broadcast.

Regarding the big Internet companies that quietly withdrew from the Spring Festival Gala, many websites started heated discussions on social media.

Some people said that the routine of “shaking” is not new, and now all major apps are launching new Spring Festival activities in their own territory; some netizens directly pointed out that although the red envelope activity is lively, it takes a long time for the audience to get 2.5 For the platform, after receiving the red envelope, the retention of APP users is not high, and both sides are thankless, so it is understandable to cancel this link.

In any case, the Spring Festival Gala red envelope battle has become history, and the final performance of the baijiu brands that have “froze their presence” will not be known until after the festival.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Wei Zirong