Enlargement towards the sea necessary

«I believe there are the foundations for going fast – continued Folgiero – we are going forward with a lot of determination. What has been done, in terms of works at sea, is very significant but it is clear that the project ends with the onshore phase, with the bypass which replaces the railway crossing and which is essential for the productivity of the yard. It is very important that it is considered a single operation».

Hundreds of millions are being invested in the construction site, “to make it become – the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti recalled – the largest in the Mediterranean with a cutting-edge construction capacity. I believe that the ability demonstrated by Genoa and Liguria to make the best use of public funds in terms of employment and growth are an excellent business card for obtaining new funding».

The executive president of MSC, Pierfrancesco Vago, underlined that «Explora II is the first MSC ship in Sestri Ponente, the Explora units are very important, four luxury units for 2.2 billion, for a total of 3.5 billion if to those already on order will be added two other units on which we have recently concluded an agreement. With related industries, it will be 15 billion with an important impact on the occupation of the territory».

Gas and hydrogen units

As for attention to sustainability, Vago explained that «the next ships will be gas-powered, while the last two, those covered by the recent agreement, will be hydrogen-powered. With MSC, we are making our way towards a zero-emission ship”.

Genoa, then stated the executive chairman of the group headed by the Aponte family, « is the port where we move the most passengers in the world. These four ships are made in Genoa, and will be delivered starting in 2024, guaranteeing an average employment of 2,500 people in the shipyard and related industries for two years for each ship”.