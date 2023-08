In this podcast, we offer you the intervention of Stefano Silvestrieditorial director of Affariinternazionali, on RadioRadicale, during the special of “Spazio transnazionale” on 24 August 2023, conducted by Francesco De Leo on thekilling of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Silvestri analyzes theenlargement of Bricswhich welcome six new full members during the Johannesburg summit: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook