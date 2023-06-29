The demand for summer heat is on the rise, Xiamen’s “cool economy” is heating up – Fujian.org.cn

This year’s high temperature weather not only “reported in advance”, but also became a “frequent visitor”. Under the high temperature, the demand for escaping the heat and cooling down is soaring, which directly leads to the sales of air conditioners, dresses, tents, and water suits, especially the air conditioner market.

Yesterday, the reporter visited Red Star Macalline, JD Home Appliances, etc. and found that the sales volume of air conditioners this year has indeed increased a lot compared with previous years, and the air conditioner economy has obviously picked up. “At present, the sales volume of low-end air conditioners is really good, especially some special models are out of stock.” A certain brand merchant of Red Star Macalline told reporters that the sales volume of air conditioners has increased significantly this year. The stock was prepared in advance from the beginning, so the sales volume in the past “6.18” promotion was quite considerable.

Affected by rising costs and other factors, the price of air conditioners has risen, while the sales promotion efforts of merchants have decreased. AVC statistics show that after May, the average price of air conditioners in the offline market rose by 388 yuan year-on-year; the average price of air conditioners in the online market rose by 380 yuan year-on-year.

“There are a lot of air-conditioning promotions in our store, which are basically synchronized with online, and some manufacturer subsidies and city subsidies will also be superimposed.” The staff of JD Home Appliances told reporters that Gree, Haier and other well-known brands currently have special promotions, and some The best-selling air conditioner models still need to be ordered.

Online and offline sales of air conditioners are equally booming. In the “6.18” promotion that just passed, cooling home appliances were one of the most outstanding categories. Vipshop data shows that since June, the sales of air conditioners have increased by more than double digits year-on-year, the sales of mobile air conditioners have doubled year-on-year, and the sales of USB fans have increased by 169% year-on-year. Tongcheng Electric’s battle report also shows that during the “6.18” period, the turnover of fresh air conditioners, 2-horsepower hangers, and ducted machines increased by about 20% year-on-year, and the mid-range models increased significantly.

The popularity of summer consumption is rising along with the temperature. Not only is the data gratifying for air conditioners, outdoor sports, summer fashion, etc. have also formed a consumption boom.

In terms of dressing, the high temperature brings a unique summer style. Vipshop data shows that dresses have become the most popular category in recent days, and the sales of skirts have increased significantly. On JD.com’s “6.18” Apparel and Beauty Day, the turnover of more than 10 men’s and women’s clothing categories such as cool-feeling T-shirts and Guochao T-shirts also increased rapidly.

Different from previous years, there are more and more young people who love outdoor fun, and outdoor sports have become one of the most popular categories among online shoppers. Judging from JD.com’s “6.18” sales data, the sales of tents/mats/tables and chairs increased by 35% year-on-year, and the sales of outdoor backpacks doubled year-on-year. Recently, the sales of Vipshop’s sun protection clothing increased by 96% year-on-year, the sales of hiking/mountain climbing/off-road shoes increased by 54% year-on-year, and the sales of jackets increased by 264% year-on-year. Products such as sun protection clothing, sun protection masks, and sunglasses performed outstandingly.

The water playground is full of people, which also drives the hot sales of water sports products. Vipshop data shows that since the “6.18” opening ceremony opened for a week, the sales of swimwear have increased by nearly 70% year-on-year, and the sales of children’s swimwear and swimming equipment have increased by 79% year-on-year. %, sales of swimming rings increased by 56% year-on-year. (Reporter Bai Ruoxue)

