Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian turnover of Eat Happy Group, a German company specializing in the production of sushi, recorded a 14% increase, reaching 27.5 million euros in 2022. The number of Eat Happy corners dedicated to the production of sushi and other specialties of Asian cuisine in the fresh food area of ​​hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to double. They will go from the current 53 to at least 100 corners by 2025 and about a hundred hires are expected. The aim is to preside over all the Italian large-scale distribution chains with sushi and other oriental specialties under the Wakame brand sold in refrigerated counters. «After years of strong growth, the sushi market is experiencing a moment of slowdown today, but the Eat Happy Group continues to confirm its ability to grow and add value to all stakeholders. In fact, since our group arrived in Italy, we have grown rapidly to become the third largest sushi production hub in the country, today employing more than 350 people – says Andrea Calistri, CEO & Managing Director Italy, France and Holland of Eat Happy Group -. The ambitious growth plan we have in Italy aims to make the market the second most important for the Group after Germany. But the development project in the country also concerns an ever wider involvement of local suppliers to have sushi that speaks more and more Italian. Already today the rice we use is grown in Piedmont and is of Selenium quality». For the production of the Wakame ready-to-eat lines, the German company has a 3,000 square meter production plant in the Bologna hinterland with a production capacity of around 35,000 boxes. As for sustainability, Eat Happy Group has implemented new solutions to reduce the use of plastic. For Pokè and Donburi we use FSC certified bowls made of compostable cellulose pulp. The packaging of the Eat Happy Group sushi is instead made of R-Pet, a 100% recycled polymer.