Green light from the Commission to the new legislative proposal on energy.

The package of measures “tackles high gas prices and ensures the security of supplies for this winter,” announces the executive arm of the European Union.

The main measures approved include “the joint purchase of gas, the creation of a new benchmark for LNG prices by March 2023 and, in the short term, a price correction mechanism to establish a dynamic price limit for transactions on the Amsterdam stock exchange with a reference index, the TTF; predefined solidarity rules between Member States in the event of a shortage of supply “.

“Gas storage facilities in Europe are 92%,” said the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia’s share of pipeline gas has dropped to 9%, 2/3 of Russian supplies have been cut. Thanks to all this we are prepared to face the winter. ” Ursula Von Der Leyen added.

