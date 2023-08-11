The first of the buildings displaced with the collapse of Morandi is reborn

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fifteen years after the collapse of the Morandi viaduct (August 14, 2018, with 43 victims), the first of five buildings that were close to the bridge and were displaced at the time of the tragedy are reborn. The Municipality of Genoa is refurbishing them, equipping them with photovoltaic panels and modern building standards for energy needs. Yesterday the renovation and redevelopment works of the building in via Porro 6 were completed.

The block now houses 12 apartments with an average size of 70 square meters: they will be used for social housing and the first four are intended for students who will respond to the announcement published in recent days by Spim, the public company that manages the real estate assets of the Municipality.

Energy efficiency

«We worked on this building and on the other neighbors to make sure – says Stefano Franciolini, CEO of Spim – that via Porro is not an area where you simply pass through. The number 6 has its own strong identity: with the new energy efficiency technologies it becomes a symbol of innovation, of an area that “belongs” to those who live there, but creates opportunities for everyone to enjoy it».

After the public notice disclosed, «which allows us to transparently create a ranking for six main categories for the 251 lodgings – continues Franciolini – we have launched the tender for the first four apartments intended for students, which immediately after August to look for housing solutions for the new academic year. The proximity to the subway will certainly make these spaces attractive».

The building in via Porro 6, however, has been completely regenerated, in terms of energy efficiency, thanks to the ventilated façade, the heat pump and solar thermal systems for the production of domestic hot water and the photovoltaic panels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

