Home Business The founder of FTX, the largest financial fraud case in Brewing Beauty, was granted bail of 250 million | bail | virtual currency exchange | Bankman-Fred
Business

The founder of FTX, the largest financial fraud case in Brewing Beauty, was granted bail of 250 million | bail | virtual currency exchange | Bankman-Fred

by admin
The founder of FTX, the largest financial fraud case in Brewing Beauty, was granted bail of 250 million | bail | virtual currency exchange | Bankman-Fred

Beijing time:2022-12-23 04:11

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 23, 2022]The FTX case of the virtual currency exchange is called the largest financial fraud case in the history of the United States. On December 22, the judge approved the founder of FTX to be released on bail for $250 million.

The founder is accused of illegally embezzling a large amount of funds from customers on the FTX exchange to invest in real estate, pay for his lavish life, and pay millions of dollars in political contributions to Democratic politicians.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos for the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, New York, said Thursday that Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, could be released on $250 million bail to travel to the U.S. He spent Christmas and New Years together at his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California. There were conditions attached to the bail, stipulating that Bankman-Fred would not leave his parents’ house while on bail.

Ruth said the court’s decision was made in good faith as a reward for Bankman-Fred’s cooperation with the judiciary earlier this week in agreeing to be extradited from the Bahamas to the United States to stand trial.

The picture shows that on December 21, 2022, FTX co-founder Bankman Fred left the court in the Bahamas, preparing to go to the United States for trial. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Manhattan District Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein confirmed that Bankman-Fred could apply for bail. He said that Bankman-Fred needs to wear an electronic monitor during his bail so that the judiciary can confirm that he has been staying at his parents’ home.

Bankman-Fred flew from the Bahamas to New York on Dec. 21. While he was still on the plane, U.S. prosecutors announced that two of his closest business associates had pleaded guilty.

See also  On Wall Street the Fed re-explodes: DJ -400 points, Nasdaq -2.5%. US labor market still too solid, inflation alert remains

Carolyn Ellison, 28, is the former CEO of Alameda Research, another of Bankman-Fred’s trading firms, and Gary Wang, 29, Wang) is the co-founder of FTX. The pair have pleaded guilty to wire fraud, securities fraud and merchandise fraud.

The picture shows that on December 21, 2022, FTX co-founder Bankman Fred left the court in the Bahamas, preparing to go to the United States for trial. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Prosecutor Damian Williams (Damian Williams) said that both Alison and Wang agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in taking evidence. Williams appealed in a recorded video: “If you have participated in the misconduct of FTX or Alameda, now is the time to act. We act fast. Our patience will not last forever.”

FTX was established in 2019. Thanks to the prosperity of the virtual currency market, FTX soon became the busiest virtual currency exchange in the world. After a run on FTX in November this year and the declaration of bankruptcy, Bankman-Fred was found to have withdrawn funds from the accounts of FTX users over the past three years, transferred them to Alameda Research for market operations, and transferred the money of these customers Treat it as your own funds, invest, consume, and court the politicians of the Democratic Party.

The picture shows that on December 21, 2022, FTX co-founder Bankman Fred left the court in the Bahamas, preparing to go to the United States for trial. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If convicted, Bankman-Fred could face decades in prison.

(Reporter Ren Hao compiles the report/Responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/22/a103604541.html

You may also like

Short-term rentals, in Milan and Rome, top prices:...

US labor market remains solid: initial requests for...

Stadium in Milan, the centre-left splits but the...

The iPhone 14 Pro is surprised by the...

LU-VE Group announces the passing of the President...

Sting on the tourist tax. Double it up...

3Q US GDP at +3.2% (revised from +2.9%),...

Piombino, the Tar says no to the suspension...

Red start for Wall Street after macro data,...

High-priced bills rewrite recovery plans. Crisis consultants

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy