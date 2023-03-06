The global manufacturing PMI continues to rise, and the global economy stabilizes and recovers

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-07 00:56

CCTV news client China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (6th) the global manufacturing purchasing managers index for February. The index has risen month-on-month for two consecutive months and is close to the critical value of 50%, showing that the global economy is showing initial signs of stabilization and recovery. Experts said that the rapid recovery of China‘s manufacturing industry is the main driving force for the initial stabilization of the global manufacturing industry.

In February, the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was 49.9%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from the previous month, rising month-on-month for two consecutive months, and approaching the critical value of 50%.

In terms of sub-regions, the Asian manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to over 51%; the American manufacturing purchasing managers index rose slightly from the previous month, but was still below 50%; the European manufacturing purchasing managers index ended the rising trend for three consecutive months, compared with Last month, it dropped slightly, still below 50%; the African Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index dropped significantly from the previous month, falling below 50%.

Changes in the composite index. In February, the global manufacturing purchasing managers index continued to rise and was close to 50%, showing that the global economy showed initial signs of stabilization and recovery.

Xu Hongcai, deputy director of the Economic Policy Committee of the China Policy Science Research Association: In February, the global manufacturing purchasing managers index continued to rise to 49.9%, which is only 0.1 percentage points away from the 50% boom-bust line, reflecting that the current world economy has recovered significantly. But the momentum of recovery is still a bit weak, and the development is uneven. The best performer is the manufacturing industry in Asia, of which China is the biggest bright spot.

Experts said that the rapid recovery of China‘s manufacturing industry is the main driving force for the initial stabilization of the global manufacturing industry, and the manufacturing PMI rose to more than 52%. However, judging from the changes in various regions, it remains to be seen whether the stabilization of the global economy can continue. Affected by geopolitical conflicts, the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain is still not firm. Only by continuing to strengthen economic cooperation and maintain the stability of the global industrial chain can it be possible to promote the stable recovery of the global economy.