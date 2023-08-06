The green heat pump from Viessmann thinks about the future

heat pump heaters

Die Promotion of heat pumps, both in the context of new buildings and in the renovation of old buildings, plays a key role in the pursuit of environmentally friendly and sustainable heating solutions. National governments and various energy agencies are increasingly recognizing the importance of these funding measures in order to make a significant contribution to climate protection. This not only reduces CO2 emissions, but also promotes the use of renewable energy sources. Applying for heat pump subsidies typically requires homeowners and builders to meet certain criteria, such as technical specifications or energy efficiency standards. It is of great importance to obtain comprehensive information about the currently applicable funding programs and their respective requirements. If necessary, support from experts or energy consultants can be used to find the best possible funding solution. The promotion of Heat pumps from Viessmann Austria helps to reduce the financial burden on homeowners and builders in terms of acquisition and installation costs and at the same time makes a significant contribution to climate protection. This in turn increases the attractiveness of investing in a heat pump and thus promotes the transition to environmentally friendly heating systems.

Viessmann is a leading international manufacturer of heating, industrial and cooling systems. The comprehensive Viessmann range offers individual solutions with efficient systems and outputs from 1.5 to 120,000 kilowatts for all areas of application and all energy sources.

