The increase to 210 days is damaging to Germany

While America can currently keep up well in this competition between continents because strengths from the era of computerization are still in demand, Europe is rapidly losing ground. In future fields such as artificial intelligence or quantum computers. The reverberations of the industrial greatness of the 19th century fall silent. In order to at least keep pace with countries like China, where highly motivated employees work for social advancement, Germany must transform itself back into a performance society. This requires framework conditions that enable exactly that, not ones that slow it down.

