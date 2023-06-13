The “interest rate cut” is here; the 170 billion market value of HKUST Xunfei hits the daily limit; the auto sector accelerates forward… – Securities Times

23
- The “interest rate cut” is coming; the 170 billion market value iFlytek hits the daily limit; the auto sector accelerates forward… Securities Times
- “Rate cut”!The central bank cut the 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points before the MLF operation Wall Street News
- The big signal just came out! The central bank lowered this interest rate by 10 basis points and there is still a “highlight” on Thursday! How big is the impact? Oriental Fortune Network
- China’s central bank cuts seven-day reverse repurchase rate Wall Street Journal
- China unexpectedly lowers reverse repurchase rate, RMB may further depreciate Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News