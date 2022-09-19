Today, we saw the news of the massive video leak of the “GTA6” development version. It can be seen from the leaked content that the leaker has already obtained the source code of the game. Not only that, the leaker has also disclosed 10,000 lines of source code of the game! This incident is one of the largest game leaks in gaming history.

Leakers say there is still a possibility in the futureDirectly release the in-development version of the game!This is absolutely bad news for Rockstar and Take-Two, if manufacturersDecided to postpone the release of the gameNot surprisingly, a similar incident happened in “Half-Life 2” that year.

While Take-Two has yet to officially announce Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s clear that we’re getting an early look at the game’s content now. Today, a large number of GTA6 video clips in development are uploaded to the Internet.

These videos are in line with previous rumors of “male and female thieves”, and the protagonists of this work will be a man and a woman.

These clips are from the PC version, we can see that the DX12 API is used, and the video is recorded with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1080.

Take-Two has yet to take down the clips, but it’s hard to say how long they’ll last.The leaked video has a total of about 90 segments, with a total duration of about 52 minutes. Interested viewers can go to the player’s shared video.Network disk addressDownload the tasting.

