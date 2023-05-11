Home » The most expensive Rolex in the world: that’s what makes it so valuable
The most expensive Rolex in the world: that’s what makes it so valuable

The most expensive Rolex in the world: that’s what makes it so valuable

A Rolex Daytona with the reference 6263.
picture alliance

Known for its association with Hollywood icon Paul Newman, the Rolex Daytona “Paul Newman” is one of the most coveted watches in the world.

A racing enthusiast, Newman received a Daytona as a gift from his wife, with the ‘Drive Carefully Me’ engraving on the dial making the watch extra personal.

In 2017, Newman’s own watch was acquired by an anonymous telephone bidder at an auction in New York for a record price of around €16.2 million. This made it the most expensive Rolex ever auctioned.

Die Rolex Daytona “Paul Newman” is one of the most famous and coveted watches in the world. Known not only for the craftsmanship and elegant design, but also for her connection to Hollywood legend Paul Newman, after whom she is named.

In 2017, Paul Newman’s own Rolex Daytona was sold at auction in New York sold for a record $17.75 million. The anonymous buyer bid by phone. To this day, it is not known who bought the watch.

This makes it the most expensive Rolex ever auctioned. This sale price not only reflects the market value of the watch, but also its historical and emotional value. Pictures of the watch are hard to find. On Twitter However, the user “horologyhistory” published an image.

Newman, not just one Actor, but also a passionate racing driver, received the watch as a gift from his wife Joanne Woodward. The engraved note “Drive Carefully Me” on the dial makes the watch a special and personal piece.

Newman was often spotted with the watch, leading to her quickly being nicknamed “Paul Newman Daytona”.

Newman with his Rolex.

Newman with his Rolex.
picture alliance

