The most expensive Rolex in the world: that’s what makes it so valuable

Known for its association with Hollywood icon Paul Newman, the Rolex Daytona “Paul Newman” is one of the most coveted watches in the world. A racing enthusiast, Newman received a Daytona as a gift from his wife, with the ‘Drive Carefully Me’ engraving on the dial making the watch extra personal. In 2017, Newman’s own watch was acquired by an anonymous telephone bidder at an auction in New York for a record price of around €16.2 million. This made it the most expensive Rolex ever auctioned.

The Rolex Daytona, an excellent vintage chronograph, worn on the wrists of Hollywood stars and famous sportsmen alike. Pictured is Paul Newman's 'Paul Newman' Daytona ref. 6239, which sold for $17.8 million dollars back in 2017! #Rolex #Daytona Credit: Phillips

Newman, not just one Actor, but also a passionate racing driver, received the watch as a gift from his wife Joanne Woodward. The engraved note “Drive Carefully Me” on the dial makes the watch a special and personal piece.

Newman was often spotted with the watch, leading to her quickly being nicknamed “Paul Newman Daytona”.