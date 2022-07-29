New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Approaching the Motorola moto razr 2022 conference, more and more official warm-up information is released. Yesterday, Motorola announced the external screen information of the moto razr 2022. Today, the official preheated the hinge technology of the machine.

Motorola officially said that the moto razr 2022 has fully upgraded the hinge,This time, the third-generation star orbit shaft is used.. The rotating shaft has 122 ultra-miniature high-strength customized parts, which are made of a variety of aerospace-grade materials, and its machining accuracy is 0.01mm-level ultra-microscopic. Officials say that moto razr 2022 will use leading hinge technology to justify the name of the folding screen.

At the same time, Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo China‘s mobile phone business department, said that the moto razr 2022 crease can achieve such an excellent, mainly due to its “Amazing 3.3mm folding R angle“.It is worth mentioning that,This machine may be the flattest vertical folding screen mobile phone。

IT House learned that Motorola will hold a new product launch conference on August 2, when it will release two new models, the candy bar flagship moto X30 Pro and the folding screen flagship moto razr 2022. Among them, the moto razr 2022 will use a full-featured external screen, in addition to taking pictures, listening to songs, watching movies, etc., it can even play the king.

Previously, it was shown that the moto razr 2022 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + processor and a 3500maAh battery, which can achieve all-day battery life. According to the news, the moto razr 2022 will use a 6.7-inch OLED flexible punch-hole display inner screen + 3-inch outer screen, a front 32-megapixel camera, a rear 1/1.5-inch sensor size 50-megapixel main camera, supplemented by a 13-megapixel main camera pixel camera.



