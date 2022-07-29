Home Business The moto razr 2022 uses the third-generation star orbit hinge, or the flattest vertical folding screen
Business

The moto razr 2022 uses the third-generation star orbit hinge, or the flattest vertical folding screen

by admin
The moto razr 2022 uses the third-generation star orbit hinge, or the flattest vertical folding screen

New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!


Approaching the Motorola moto razr 2022 conference, more and more official warm-up information is released. Yesterday, Motorola announced the external screen information of the moto razr 2022. Today, the official preheated the hinge technology of the machine.

Motorola officially said that the moto razr 2022 has fully upgraded the hinge,This time, the third-generation star orbit shaft is used.. The rotating shaft has 122 ultra-miniature high-strength customized parts, which are made of a variety of aerospace-grade materials, and its machining accuracy is 0.01mm-level ultra-microscopic. Officials say that moto razr 2022 will use leading hinge technology to justify the name of the folding screen.

At the same time, Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo China‘s mobile phone business department, said that the moto razr 2022 crease can achieve such an excellent, mainly due to its “Amazing 3.3mm folding R angle“.It is worth mentioning that,This machine may be the flattest vertical folding screen mobile phone

IT House learned that Motorola will hold a new product launch conference on August 2, when it will release two new models, the candy bar flagship moto X30 Pro and the folding screen flagship moto razr 2022. Among them, the moto razr 2022 will use a full-featured external screen, in addition to taking pictures, listening to songs, watching movies, etc., it can even play the king.

See also  Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund Shi Tongliang: Convertible Bonds Brings Rich Investment Opportunities to "Fixed Income+"

Previously, it was shown that the moto razr 2022 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + processor and a 3500maAh battery, which can achieve all-day battery life. According to the news, the moto razr 2022 will use a 6.7-inch OLED flexible punch-hole display inner screen + 3-inch outer screen, a front 32-megapixel camera, a rear 1/1.5-inch sensor size 50-megapixel main camera, supplemented by a 13-megapixel main camera pixel camera.


You may also like

Apple and Amazon lift sentiment towards Big Tech....

Windows Server Build 25169 Preview Image Available for...

Istat: inflation up by 0.4% on a monthly...

Eni: significant gas discovery with the first exploration...

13 departments including the Ministry of Commerce: carry...

Tim, expansion contract for 27 thousand workers, 2,200...

Will Apple buy Netflix? Cook: Not ruling out...

Post Fed reflections, Cesarano (Intermonte) identifies possible scenarios...

Treasury bond futures rose across the board, the...

Earnings boom for ENi thanks to oil effect,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy