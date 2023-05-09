The new tender for the sale of Piaggio Aero starts

Listen to the audio version of the article

The sale of Piaggio Aerospace reopens, with the consent of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. A few weeks after the inauguration of the two new commissioners, Carmelo Cosentino and Davide Rossetti, called to integrate the commissioner body previously headed only by Vincenzo Nicastro, the new tender for the sale of the assets of Piaggio Aero and Piaggio Aviation gets underway, the two companies in extraordinary administration that operate under the Piaggio Aerospace brand.

New call

Tomorrow, May 10, with the publication of the announcement of the tender, the terms will officially reopen for expressing interest in the acquisition of the group’s corporate complexes. According to the notice, “the new subjects interested in taking over the assets of the two companies, which – specifies a note – although belonging to two different legal entities, constitute a unicum from an industrial point of view, will have until 12 June 2023 to send the requested documentation”.

The timetable of the procedure provides that, once that term has expired, only those deemed suitable will be authorized to access, for approximately 30 days, the data room for the due diligence. Binding offers will then be solicited, to finally arrive at the selection of the most suitable offer.

We are also looking for an international buyer

At the same time, the Minister of Enterprise, Adolfo Urso, extended by one year the deadline for the execution of the Program for the sale of assets, which is now set for 13 May 2024. The communication was also given to the trade unions, during a meeting with the company.

«Our goal – explained the three extraordinary commissioners – is to seek the best industrial solution for Piaggio Aerospace in the shortest possible time, identifying a potential buyer, even at an international level, who, in addition to recognizing the right value of the group, can guarantee productive continuity, specific competence, maintenance of employment and financial reliability».