An investment plan of 500 million euros and the “promise” to contribute to the revitalization of Turin thanks to the knowledge economy. The rector Guido Saracco opens the ceremony for the start of the new academic year of the Polytechnic of Turin and does so by reiterating the commitment that has characterized his mandate since the beginning: to renew the training course for engineers by stimulating creativity and supporting multidisciplinary, open to human sciences and humanistic knowledge.

With a student population that has grown in recent years from 35 to 39 thousand people, in contrast with the trend of Italian universities, the Polytechnic aims to act as a driver for the development of the city thanks above all to its ability to attract young people. Turin loses around 5,000 inhabitants every year, universities and higher education institutes bring almost 2,000 first-generation foreign students to the city every year and almost 8,000 students from other Italian regions. «In absolute terms – underlines the rector Guido Saracco – the Polytechnic in Italy is second only to Bocconi University in terms of attractiveness».

Record results

Thanks to projects and commitment to Pnrr tenders, this year the Poli registers a historical record, with external income for research that has reached the threshold of 100 million euros to which must be added the 80 million euros for investments in Innovation Infrastructures linked to the Pnrr. Among the new projects in the field, the track for road tests of electric, connected or self-driving vehicles, which will be built in Trino Vercellese. It will be completely powered by renewable electricity and will be available to companies in the automotive sector in the area.

Knowledge economy

“We want to make an impact thanks to our contribution to the knowledge economy – explains the rector Saracco – through academic and professional training, applied research and technology transfer”. The rector recalled the importance of the “thematic development platforms” that the Polytechnic, with the University, institutions, business associations and foundations of banking origin is carrying out: from the Aerospace City, in the Corso Marche, at the pole of sustainable mobility, in Mirafiori.

The commitment to training courses for engineers to stimulate creativity and the transversality of knowledge always remains in the foreground. “We have introduced teachings of humanities such as moral philosophy, sociology, economics, law, labor policies in the study programmes”, recalls Saracco, moreover the Poli has set up the Theseus Study Center on technology, society and humanity which represents the University in the institute inter-university Scienza Nuova, which unites the Polytechnic and the University of Turin.