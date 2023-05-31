The price of gas goes down, but the bill remains red-hot due to taxes

The price of gas goes down, but the bill remains red-hot with taxes

Far from the peaks reached in 2022 but, despite the drop in the price of the raw material on international markets, gas bills could remain unchanged in May and then start to rise again next winter when demand will be greater. This is the rate comparison estimate Facile.it which estimates methane gas tariffs for May basically online with that of April, the month marked by an increase in prices of +22.4%.

The reason – explains Facile.it – ​​is linked to the end of the so-called “discount on the bill”: the negative rate of the UG tariff component 2C that had already been changed for the month of April (going from approx -32 cents euros per cubic meter at about -11 cents per cubic meter) up to be completely eliminated starting in May. This, in fact, could undo the beneficial effects linked to the drop in the price of raw materials.

Prices falling

On the front of international gas pricesas mentioned, the values ​​recorded in May result in clear decrease compared to the previous month; looking at the data reported by GME (Gestore dei Mercati Energetici), the average price is down about 23% and therefore it is possible to estimate that the cost of the gas raw material for the month of May will be around 37 euro cents per cubic meter (it was 48 cents in April).

According to the estimates by Facile.it on a monthly gas consumption of around 117 smc, taking into consideration the tariffs of the protected market, the expenditure would be as follows: in May 2022, 144 euros dropped to 87 euros in March 2023, the month in which aid is still present in the bill so as not to pay the thousand taxes that are (unfortunately) part of the electricity and gas tariffs, which go back to 107 euros in April and remain stable in May despite the drop in raw materials.