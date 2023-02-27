Listen to the audio version of the article

Sace, the insurance-financial group specialized in supporting the competitiveness of Italian companies, presented its new “brand identity”: a renewed and updated visual identity to represent in a distinctive and coherent way the new strategy of the Sace group, which today embraces support for all Italian companies – from North to South, from large players to SMEs – on the domestic market as well as abroad.

“Acting together to create agile solutions for the evolution needs of Italian companies through a network of relationships, knowledge and financial services” is the new mission designed by the group which reflects a profound evolution which, with the new governance of the Ministry of Economy and of finances, takes the form of the “Together 2025” Business Plan, which aims to consolidate the group’s role in listening and supporting companies. All this thanks to a growth path based on investments in technological innovation and economic, social and environmental sustainability.