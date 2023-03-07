Listen to the audio version of the article

«CaixaBank opens a branch in Italy to grow in credit services to medium-large companies. Italy is a key market in Europe, its companies have great growth potential. Fears of recession and therefore of a deterioration in credit? Currently this is not the scenario. And in any case we are here to stay over time, we don’t do short-term operations ».

The CEO of CaixaBank Gonzalo Gortazar is in Milan to inaugurate the new branch of the Iberian group which, after…