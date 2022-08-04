MILANO – The tensions off the coast of Taiwan, with the Chinese military exercises following the visit of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, do not worry the markets too much. This morning the European stock exchanges start again in positive territory. Milano it rose by 0.32%, Frankfurt by 0.3% and Paris by 0.16%. Alone London lags behind and declines by 0.16%. Asia is also holding, with Chinese markets not very moving and Tokyo closing at + 0.69%.

Timestrali always in the spotlight, with Credit Agricole which recorded a profit of 2.8 billion in the first six months. In Milan to follow the banks, starting with Banco Bpm which released the accounts yesterday with the stock market closed, and Tim. On the energy front, oil did not move much with Brent at 96.77 dollars. The price of gas drops by 4% to 191 euros per mwh.