MILANO – The European stock exchanges restart slightly with the spotlight on the American midterm elections, with the polls that give the House towards a Republican majority and the Senate still in the balance. Investors then await US inflation data, arriving Thursday, which could provide important guidance to the Fed on upcoming monetary policy decisions. Closely followed the trajectory of the central banks: Luis De Guindos, vice president of the ECB, says that “surely” the ECB will start reducing the budget in 2023.

Sitting in chiaroscuro in Asia, with Chinese indices falling due to concerns related to the spread of Covid e Tokyo which closes instead at + 1.25%.

On the commodities front, the gas. In Amsterdam, at the start, the Ttf future gains 0.43% to 110.15 euros.